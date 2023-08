KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Merriam resident was cited Monday for leaving a 3-year-old child inside a running vehicle in Shawnee, according to police.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the 16100 block of 65th Street, a Walmart retail store.

When they arrived, they located the child inside a vehicle. Police determined the child wasn't in need of medical care.

A 32-year-old at the scene was ordered to appear in municipal court for endangering a child.

No word on the child's relation to the adult.

—