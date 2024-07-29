Meth dealer with stash of guns sentenced Monday to 14 years in federal prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, meth dealer who threatened employees with a gun at a restaurant where he worked was sentenced Monday to just over 14 years in federal prison.

Reggie McDowell, 27, also known as "Dime," will not be eligible for parole.

McDowell worked at a Raytown restaurant while out on bond on federal charges for distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City, Missouri.

He got into an argument with other employees on Oct. 14, 2023, pulled out a gun and threatened to "kill everyone in here," the news release stated.

McDowell fled the restaurant after police were called but left behind a bag with three firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

He pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of receiving a firearm while under felony indictment and while on release, per the release.

