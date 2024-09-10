Metropolitan Community College - Longview High Tech back to normal operations after gas leak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Normal operations have resumed at the Longview High Tech building at the Metropolitan Community College-Longview campus after people were forced to evacuate due to a gas leak on Tuesday.

Officials said a contractor hit a low-pressure gas line outside the building, located at 500 SW Longview Road in Lee's Summit, during construction.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated.

Officials asked everyone to avoid the area while the gas leak was being repaired.

Repairs have since been completed.

