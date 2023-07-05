Miami County, Kansas, man arrested after allegedly stabbing his father, killing an animal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Miami County, Kansas, man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing his father multiple times, killing one animal and injuring another animal.

The attack happened in a house in the 21200 block of West 278th Terrace in Miami County, according to a Facebook post from the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

A woman told deputies her son was stabbing his father, according to the Facebook post.

Deputies ran to the house and found the son on top of the father.

They arrested the son .

The victim suffered several stab wounds, but is expected to survive, according to the Facebook post.

Deputies found a dead animal and an injured animal at the house.

The 39-year-old son was arrested.

He could face an attempted second degree murder charge and a charge of cruelty to animals.

