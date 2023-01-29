Miami County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in hunting accident investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the help of the public to obtain footage of the area where a hunting accident occurred Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to 239th Street and Lookout Road on a call of a victim with a gunshot wound.

The injured party, who was hunting at the time, was located in a wooded area on state park property.

They were transported by air ambulance to a local hospital and are reportedly in stable condition, per the sheriff's office.

After speaking with nearby hunters, authorities determined there was no threat to the public.

It is not known exactly where the shot came from, only that it was on state park property.

Due to the nature of the accident, the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks is assisting the sheriff’s office in investigating.

The two agencies are asking the public for anyone with a trail camera near Hillsdale Point Access at Hillsdale Lake, or anywhere west of the access point, to share their footage .

“Please review your video looking for anyone with a firearm walking through,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

They’re asking for film from between noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the area circled in the image below.

Miami County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with additional information is asked to call any of the following numbers:



Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks — 620-672-5911

— 620-672-5911 Miami County Sheriff’s Office Det. Peuser or Det. Yinger — 913-294-3232

TIPS Hotline — 816-474-8477

—

