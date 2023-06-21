Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged assault in Miami

Hill played several seasons with Kansas City Chiefs
Dolphins Football
Michael Laughlin/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
Dolphins Football
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 11:06:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department for an alleged assault and/or battery incident at a marina in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, June 18.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," a spokesperson with the Miami Dolphins, Hill's current team, said. "We will reserve further comment at this time.”

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Hill played several seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV with the team in February 2020.

The alleged incident took place at 10800 Collins Avenue, which is located at the Bill Bird Marina, according to police.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department and Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus for comment on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app