Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged assault in Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department for an alleged assault and/or battery incident at a marina in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, June 18.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," a spokesperson with the Miami Dolphins, Hill's current team, said. "We will reserve further comment at this time.”

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Hill played several seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV with the team in February 2020.

The alleged incident took place at 10800 Collins Avenue, which is located at the Bill Bird Marina, according to police.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department and Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus for comment on the investigation.

