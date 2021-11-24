Mid-Missouri man facing first-degree murder charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First-degree murder charges have been filed against a Benton County, Missouri, man in connection to the shooting death Tuesday of 27-year-old Tarah McIntyre.

Early Tuesday morning, law enforcement was called to a home in Warsaw – about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City – on what was initially described as an accidental shooting.

Attempts by paramedics to save McIntyre’s life were not successful and she was pronounced dead.

By late Tuesday night , the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced that murder and armed criminal action charges had been filed against 25-year-old Jason Kroenke.

According to a Facebook post earlier Tuesday , deputies initially placed Kroenke on a 24-hour investigative hold following the shooting.

No further court information was immediately available Wednesday morning.

