Mid-Missouri man facing first-degree murder charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First-degree murder charges have been filed against a Benton County, Missouri, man in connection to the shooting death Tuesday of 27-year-old Tarah McIntyre.
Early Tuesday morning, law enforcement was called to a home in Warsaw – about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City – on what was initially described as an accidental shooting.
Attempts by paramedics to save McIntyre’s life were not successful and she was pronounced dead.
By late Tuesday night, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced that murder and armed criminal action charges had been filed against 25-year-old Jason Kroenke.
According to a Facebook post earlier Tuesday, deputies initially placed Kroenke on a 24-hour investigative hold following the shooting.
No further court information was immediately available Wednesday morning.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.