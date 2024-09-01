Minnesota woman killed in Sunday morning crash in DeKalb County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Minnesota woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in DeKalb County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash logs report a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was involved in a crash that resulted in the vehicle coming to rest on its top in the middle of southbound Interstate 35 just north of Cameron.

Just after 5 a.m., the driver of the vehicle exited the 4Runner and was standing in the roadway as a 2024 Ford Edge was traveling southbound on I-35.

MSHP said the Ford struck the woman and the Toyota before traveling into the median.

The woman, identified by MSHP as a 38-year-old from Farmington, Minnesota, was declared dead at the scene.

The crash log reports a baby who was an occupant in the Toyota was minorly injured.

Two occupants of the Ford also sustained injuries — a 36-year-old was moderately injured and a 56-year-old was seriously injured.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.