Missing Independence man found dead in Kansas City, Missouri, residence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the death of an Independence man who was reported missing last month.

Officers were contacted on May 23 by the Independence Police Department of a missing persons investigation that led them to a residence in Kansas City.

During the investigation, detectives found a deceased adult male inside a residence located in the 3500 block of Smart Avenue.

KCPD said the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Johnathon Brown, who was last seen on May 10.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner has ruled Brown’s death as a homicide.

An investigation remains ongoing and police are making progress in identifying a person of interest, per KCPD.

Anyone who was in the area of the parking lot or has any information related to the incident is urged to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.