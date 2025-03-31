Missing juvenile found in pond in Anderson County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Anderson County, Kansas, community is mourning the loss of a young resident who died Sunday.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. Sunday on reports of a missing juvenile in the Colony area.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was found in a nearby pond. Responders provided aid until emergency medical personnel were able to take over.

Colony Rural Fire, Garnett Rural Fire, Welda Rural Fire, Anderson County EMS and the Garnett Police Department all provided aid at the scene.

Despite “extraordinary measures by all those who responded,” the sheriff’s office said the juvenile died after being transported to a hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time,” the sheriff's office said of the juvenile’s family.

The juvenile was a Crest USD 479 student. As the district processes the loss, staff are “paying close attention to the needs of our students."

“We have extra support in our buildings. We respect the privacy of our families during this time of grieving and will do our very best to help provide support where needed,” the district shared in a Facebook post.

—