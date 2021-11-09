Missing person case leads police to dead man in a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A missing person case could turn into a murder case after Kansas City, Missouri, police officers found a dead man Monday in a missing person's apartment.

Missing Persons Unit detectives went to an apartment building about 2:45 p.m. at 1800 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. to check on an apartment resident who had been reported missing, according to a statement from KCPD.

Detectives found a dead man in the apartment.

Homicide detectives were called to the apartment because of the suspicious nature of the victim's death, police said.

No word on the identity of the victim or the cause of death.

