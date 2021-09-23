Missouri AG Eric Schmitt's motion to move Kevin Strickland's hearing out of Jackson County is denied

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has made clear he doesn't believe Kevin Strickland is innocent and in response has filed several different court motions to delay or move the case.

One of those motions, to move the case out of Jackson County, was denied on Thursday.

Strickland was convicted of a triple murder over 40 years ago that many, including the Midwest Innocence Project, Miracle of Innocence and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, do not believe he committed.

Advocates for Strickland had been lobbying for Gov. Mike Parson to pardon him, which the governor has refused to do. Advocates saw a sign of hope, however, when Missouri passed into law legislation that allows inmates who claim they were wrongfully convicted a new path to exoneration.

Baker filed this kind of motion on Strickland's behalf, which started the recent legal battle with Schmitt, who has tried to fight the case.

A previous filing by Schmitt to delay the Strickland hearing was also denied.

Strickland's hearing is set for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.