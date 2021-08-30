Jackson County Prosecutor files motion to free Kevin Strickland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney has filed a motion to free Kevin Strickland.

Jean Peters Baker filed the motion on Monday.

Strickland was convicted of triple murder in 1979, but many now believe there is clear and convincing evidence that he is innocent.

"Most of us have heard the famous quotation that ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ Kevin Strickland stands as our own example of what happens when a system set to be just, just gets it terribly wrong," Baker said of the filing.

New legislation created by the Missouri legislature allows for a new route to freedom for people who were convicted of a crime and now presumed innocent.

Gov. Mike Parson said he did not know whether or not Strickland was innocent, so he chose not to issue a pardon many advocates had pushed for. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he believes Strickland is guilty. He was also denied exoneration by the state supreme court, leaving very few routes to appeal freedom before the new law.

The prosecutor's office said they look forward to presenting the evidence of innocence in the same room where Strickland was convicted.

Strickland also awaits an evidentiary hearing scheduled for November.

