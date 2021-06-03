Kevin Strickland not pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Strickland, a man who was wrongfully convicted in a 1978 triple murder, was not pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Strickland has spent the last 43 years in prison and Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker recently called for his conviction to be overturned.

In May, Peters Baker was joined by Strickland's attorney and the Midwest Innocence Project to present evidence that had surfaced since the wrongful conviction.

However, Strickland has faced some setbacks.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear Strickland's attempt to exonerate himself.

On Thursday, Parson released a list with 36 people who were pardoned by him over Memorial Day weekend, and Strickland wasn't on it.

Baker said Wednesday she would continue to fight for justice for Strickland.

“This is not the end," Baker told 41 Action News. "(It's) Not the end. I can assure Mr. Strickland this: If on the calendar Aug. 28 comes and it’s 9 a.m., I will file a motion on his behalf in this building in this courthouse for his exoneration.”