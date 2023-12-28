Missouri appeals court rules in favor of Independence, Independence Power & Light in class-action lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the city of Independence and Independence Power & Light (IPL) related to a 2018 class-action lawsuit.

In December of 2018, Independence residents filed the lawsuit and accused the city and IPL of overcharging customers for their electricity consumption.

"Customers are still receiving electric bills that are disproportionately high," the lawsuit, which was filed by Accurso Law Firm, said in 2018. "After the new billing system came into effect, thousands of IPL customers have seen their electric bills increase dramatically. "

The lawsuit also alleged IPL failed to address the concerns of customers.

In August of 2022, the Circuit Court of Jackson County ruled against the claims in the lawsuit, the city of Independence said in a press release.

The plaintiffs appealed the decision to the Missouri Court of Appeals, who denied them a final appeal on Tuesday.

“We are incredibly happy with the Court's decision. Our rate payers trust in us is essential to the strength of our City and we would never betray that,” Independence City Manager Zach Walker said in a press release. “We are ready to put this case behind us and focus our energy on ways we can better improve the City.”

—