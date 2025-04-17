Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe names Dr. Scott Boswell, Sr., to Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe named Dr. Scott Boswell, Sr., to serve on the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday.

A news release announcing his appointment stated Dr. Boswell is a recently retired chairman of Commerce Trust.

He is a professor for the Executive Master of Business Administration program at the University of Missouri–Kansas City.

The Missouri governor, with the consent of the state Senate, appoints four Kansas City residents to serve on the board, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's website.

The commissioners serve four-year terms. One member’s term expires each year.

Boswell will join Dawn Cramer, Tom Whittaker, and Madeline Romious, along with Mayor Quinton Lucas, on the police board.

"For years, I have known Scott Boswell to be an exceptional business executive at Commerce Trust Company, community advocate, and friend to Kansas City," Mayor Quinton Lucas stated in a news release. "Working downtown for most of his career, Dr. Boswell understands the need for public safety to support investment from businesses large and small in our city. I thank Governor Kehoe for putting forward a strong appointee whom I trust has an interest in a safer community for us all. While I continue to feel the state police board system in Kansas City undermines independence, authority, and accountability for Kansas City voters, the current system only works when the Governor chooses responsible, non-partisan voices like Dr. Boswell. We have much work to do in building a safer Kansas City."

