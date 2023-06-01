Missouri man among 2 indicted in plot to kill border patrol officials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Warsaw, Missouri, man was one of two men indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for a plot to kill border patrol agents.

Jonathan O’Dell, of Warsaw (about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City) and Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, face 44 counts from the indictment. Federal officials say both men identified as being part of the 2nd American Militia.

Federal investigators say the pair met together in October 2022 to assemble weaponry, body armor and other tactical supplies that they would use to go “to war with border patrol” agents stationed along the United States - Mexico border.

O’Dell took to social media platform TikTok to proclaim his plans and attempt to identify others to assist in the plot. In videos posted on TikTok, the men told others that they’d gather outside a business in Warsaw on Oct. 8 and head south to Texas to begin their plot.

A day before, on Oct. 7, federal agents executed a search warrant on O’Dell’s property. During the search warrant, Perry fired 11 shots toward agents, striking an FBI vehicle. No agents were struck and the pair were eventually taken into custody.

Agents seized a cache of tactical items during the search warrant, including six firearms, 23 loaded magazines, 1,770 rounds of “various other ammunition,” two sets of body armor complete with plate carrier vests, a handheld radio, two sniper rests, two gas masks, two apparent ballistic helmets and containers of binary explosive mixture.

Court documents filed in support of the grand jury’s indictment allege the men also planned to take night vision goggles and ammunition from federal law enforcement officers as they were murdered.

