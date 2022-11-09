Missouri man charged in back-to-back bank robbery attempts in Olathe, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Harrisonville, Missouri, man was charged in connection to two back-to-back bank robbery attempts Monday in Olathe, Kansas, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday afternoon.

Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, was charged with one count bank robbery and one count attempted bank robbery.

Spies is accused of using an "intimidating" note to attempt to rob Bank Midwest shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday at West 119th Street in Olathe. While circumstances are not clear, the robbery attempt was not successful.

He is also the suspect of a bank robbery that took place just 17 minutes later at the U.S. Bank located at West 119th Street, just a half mile away.

Olathe police and troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol located the suspect's vehicle, who attempted to escape authorities, before his vehicle crashed on U.S. 56, over 6 miles southwest from the scene of the attempted robberies.

No injuries were reported in either bank robbery attempt, or the crash.

Spies was taken into custody following the crash.

The FBI and Olathe Police Department are working to investigate the case.

