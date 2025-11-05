Missouri man charged in Oct. 28 death of Overland Park woman out on a walk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Missouri man is facing charges in connection with the death of an Overland Park woman killed while on a walk early on Oct. 28.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, police and paramedics responded to a crash in the area of Switzer Road and Goddard Street.

Paramedics located an adult woman who had been struck by the driver of an unknown vehicle. The woman, later identified as 68-year-old Janet Dam, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, police asked for help in their investigation of the circumstances of the crash.

On Monday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Brigham Pierpont Morgan with one count of involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident in connection with Dam’s death.

Morgan was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon. He’s scheduled to make his first appearance before a Johnson County District Court judge Wednesday afternoon. He remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.

