Missouri man charged with 2nd degree murder of grandfather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mastin Paul William Raines has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Johnson County, Missouri, shooting on Aug. 1.

The victim, William Mark Gustin, was identified as Raines’ grandfather.

A probable cause statement mentions that Raines said, “He will never do it again,” referring to his grandfather.

Further, Raines claimed that Gustin was poisoning him and said “today is the day” to kill him.

A counsel status hearing is scheduled for Raines on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .