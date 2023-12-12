Missouri man drowns in Grand River in Daviess County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Hamilton, Missouri, man's body was located in the Grand River in Daviess County on Friday, Dec. 8.

Jeremy A. Eaton, 41, drowned in the river, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Eaton's vehicle was located submerged underwater on Dec. 6.

After a dragging operation, his body was recovered near the Wabash conservation ramp, and he was pronounced deceased on the morning of Dec. 8.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office assisted MSHP in the operation.

MSHP is investigating the drowning.