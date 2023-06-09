Missouri man pleads guilty to a felony in the January 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man pleaded guilty to a felony charge in connection to his actions at the January 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol building.

Jerod Thomas Bargar, 37, of Centralia, Mo., entered his guilty plea Thursday in the District of Columbia to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office.

Bargar took a .9-millimeter across state lines and into the District of Columbia, where he did not have a license to carry a firearm, according to the news release.

He took the weapon to a rally led by former President Donald Trump and also to the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Officers found the weapon on the ground with a holster that had an American flag on it and the inscription, "We The People."

Bargar could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 3.

