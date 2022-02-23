Missouri security business owner admits to not paying millions in taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sunrise Reach, Missouri, man who owns an off-duty security company admitted to not paying millions of dollars in taxes to the Internal Revenue Services.

Rex Tarwater, 66, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday on one count of failing to pay over employment taxes and one count of failing to file personal income taxes.

Tarwater is the owner of Semper Blue Professional Services, Inc.

Semper Blue provided security for multiple venues in Kansas City, Missouri, including the T-Mobile Center and Kansas City Live, among others.

Tarwarter failed to pay $2.8 million in payroll taxes from his business and more than $1.1 million in personal income taxes.

From 2015 to 2020, he withheld more than $1.9 million in taxes from employees paychecks. This includes income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes.

During that time period, Semper Blue made no payments to the IRS which were due each quarter in that five-year period.

He also admitted to failing to pay personal income tax returns during that time period.

Tarwarter is facing up to six years in federal prison without parole.

He will be sentenced at a future date.

