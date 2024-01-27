Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help to locate missing Kansas City child, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for help in locating a child last seen in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday evening.

Jacob Martinez, 5, and Jessica Martinez, 43, were last seen leaving a home in the 7800 block of east 67th Street about 5 p.m.

Jacob was wearing a navy blue t-shirt with a green dinosaur and green pants.

Jessica was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

They were last seen leaving a dark blue Chevrolet truck with unknown registration, but it was equipped with a ladder rack.

The patrol believes could be with a man named Kelly Phelps.

Phelps has a history of domestic and it's unclear if the child and woman are being held against their will.

Below is a picture of Phelps:

Anyone who sees Jacob, Jessica or Phelps are asked to call their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911.

