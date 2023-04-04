Child located safely, suspect at-large after Saint Clair, Missouri, abduction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1-year-old child that was abducted Tuesday afternoon in Saint Clair, Missouri, has been located safe, and the suspect remains at-large.

The highway patrol says that around 11:24 Tuesday, a suspect stole a vehicle with 1-year-old Harvey Cain inside of it at 1187 Bardot St.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon in response to the abduction.

MSHP later updated that Cain had been located safe, and the suspect remains at-large.

The suspect is described as 30-year-old white male that was wearing a baseball cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

The stolen vehicle is a Silver 2019 Dodge Caravan with Missouri license plate reading CJ5N2D. The vehicle does not have a front license plate.

