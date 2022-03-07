Suspect in custody following Raytown amber alert, child safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | A suspect is in custody regarding the amber alert, and the child is safe, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

We along with Lee's Summit Police Department have taken the suspect into custody! The child is safe! #MSHP https://t.co/nQQ19NCs9k — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2022

The suspect was apprehended along U.S. 50 Highway in Johnson County after police laid down spike strips that damaged the car.

Original story | The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an amber alert for Raytown after a suspect stole a car with a 2-year-old boy in it.

The car is white 2006 Dodge Caravan with the Missouri license plate "HU49L," and has a star shaped sticker above the dodge emblem on the left side.

The child, Richard Evans, has brown hair and black eyes, is about 50 pounds and one foot tall, according to the MSHP description. He is wearing all black clothes with red shoes, and has a short, faded hair cut.

The car was taken around 6024 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Raytown around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect was wearing a black coat, gray hoodie and sunglasses, according to the Raytown Police Department.

No other information about the car or the reason for the amber alert is yet available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .