Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for missing Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kansas City, Missouri, woman on Monday.

Sandra Vice-Murray, 64, was last seen about 11 a.m. near Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road, MSHP said.

Vice-Murray was following her husband to an auto repair shop when she made a wrong turn. He was unable to locate her.

MSHP said she was driving a silver 2003 Honda Civic with Missouri license plate TC3L5A. Vice-Murray is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, per MSHP.

Anyone who may see her is asked to contact 911.

