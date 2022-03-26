Missouri teacher accused of sending pornographic material to students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teacher and head football coach at Braymer High School is accused of sending pornographic pictures and videos to students.

Zachary W. Douglas, 30, is charged in Caldwell County, Missouri, Court with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, a felony and one count of sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Douglas, who is listed on the school district's website as a teacher, also faces four misdemeanor counts of furnish pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor, according to court records.

The court document states Douglas used a Snapchat account to send about 40 pictures and videos to the girls.

Douglas sent the materials between July 2021 and March 2022.

Caldwell County Sheriff's Department deputies interviewed Douglas Thursday evening.

He admitted sending the photos and videos and he knew the girls were between 14 and 17 years of age, according to a court document.

The district posted a message Friday on its Facebook page:

Dear parents/guardians,



Allegations are being investigated of a possible incident involving a staff member. The safety and welfare of our students is always our top priority. Braymer School District takes all student concerns and allegations seriously, investigates them pursuant to district policies and work to fully cooperate with state agencies and law enforcement. Per BSD policies and procedures, a staff member was placed on administrative leave while this matter is investigated. State and federal laws prevent us from sharing any further details at this time. Braymer School District

