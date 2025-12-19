Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missouri troopers investigate shooting involving Belton police

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigate a shooting involving Belton police on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a police shooting Friday in Belton.

Troopers say the shooting took place Friday in the 16000 block of Rebecca Lane.

The shooting involved members of the Belton Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

