Missouri troopers investigating Sunday shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Troopers say the shooting took place Sunday afternoon in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.

The condition of those involved wasn’t immediately available.

🚨Officer Involved Shooting🚨



The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s @MSHPTrooperDDCC is investigating an officer involved shooting involving members of @kcpolice. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue. A PIO is headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/NnvIsjEG4r — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 2, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated.

