Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Missouri troopers investigating Sunday shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police

police shooting independence and bales.jpeg
Ryan Gamboa/KSHB
police shooting independence and bales.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Troopers say the shooting took place Sunday afternoon in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.

The condition of those involved wasn’t immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us