Mizzou student missing after trip to Nashville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri-Columbia student Riley Strain is missing after a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded on Saturday, March 9, to the Tempo Hotel downtown, located at 127 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

When police arrived at the hotel, the reporting party said Strain was last seen around 10 p.m. after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar at 301 Broadway.

The group of friends lost sight of Strain and began looking for him, using Snapchat to attempt to nail down his location, per police.

After calling Strain multiple times, the reporting party said attempts kept going to voicemail.

Police said Strain’s parents drove from Springfield, Missouri, to Nashville after a friend of their son’s informed them of the incident.

The Strains spoke with police to initiate a “be on the lookout.”

Despite a hospital check, jail check and phone ping, Strain remained missing.

His phone last location pinged 0.64 miles southwest of a Verizon cell tower at 19 Oldham Street, per MNPD.

The search for Strain continues.

Strain is described as a 22-year-old White man who weighs around 160 pounds and is 6 feet, 5 inches tall. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The 22-year-old may be wearing an LSW black and brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple Watch.

As he remains missing, Mizzou released a statement calling attention to resources available to students, faculty and staff, such as the Wellness Resource Center, Counseling Center and Employee Assistance Program.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs, said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Mizzou police at 573-882-7201. Tips can also be shared with MNPD at 615-862-860.

