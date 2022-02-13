UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for suspect in Lee's Summit driving red Ford Edge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 3:44 p.m. | The Amber Alert has been canceled. Authorities confirm the two children are safe, and one person is in custody.
EARLIER | The Lee’s Summit Police Department notified the public of a Missouri-wide Amber Alert around 3:15 p.m.
A 2015 red Ford Escape with Missouri license tag ZC4-X8E was taken from a driveway near Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest Winterpark Drive around 3:00 p.m.
Inside the vehicle are two children — 2 years old and 8 months old.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.