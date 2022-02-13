UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for suspect in Lee's Summit driving red Ford Edge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 3:44 p.m. | The Amber Alert has been canceled. Authorities confirm the two children are safe, and one person is in custody.

EARLIER | The Lee’s Summit Police Department notified the public of a Missouri-wide Amber Alert around 3:15 p.m.

A 2015 red Ford Escape with Missouri license tag ZC4-X8E was taken from a driveway near Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest Winterpark Drive around 3:00 p.m.

Inside the vehicle are two children — 2 years old and 8 months old.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

