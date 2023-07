KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Monday it will close two westbound lanes on Interstate 70 just west of Interstate 435 to remove a loose plate at a bridge joint.

MoDOT said the lane closures will begin about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon and will remained closed throughout Monday evening.

During this time, drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Delays are possible.

—