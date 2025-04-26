MoHP: 1 person killed in head-on collision on MO-7 bridge over Truman Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person died late Saturday morning in a head-on crash on the Missouri Highway 7 bridge over Truman Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

One of the two vehicles in the crash went off the bridge and into Truman Lake.

Crews were working early Saturday afternoon to locate the other driver.

Troopers said they planned to close the bridge to allow crews to investigate the crash and continue recovery efforts.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

