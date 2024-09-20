Money for booking facility at Kansas City, Missouri, Police Headquarters approved Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council on Thursday approved spending $16 million to build a downtown booking facility on the eighth floor of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Headquarters.

The vote was 12-1.

The former city jail at the KCPD headquarters closed in 2015.

The new facility will have room for 144 people with 55 overnight beds.

People taken to the intake and booking center will face charges such as trespassing, stealing and other misdemeanor offenses.

It is not for people accused of violent crimes.

