Moped operator hit, critically injured Wednesday in Crossroads neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The operator of a moped was critically injured Wednesday after they collided with a motorist in the Crossroads neighborhood.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said that around 1:30 p.m., the driver of a minivan was west on W. 20th Street when they went to make a left turn onto Grand Boulevard.

A Yamaha moped was east on W. 20th Street when it collided with the turning minivan.

The moped operator was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

