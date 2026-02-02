More details released in fire that canceled class Monday at Wyandotte High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire late Friday night in a janitorial closet led to the cancellation of class Monday at Wyandotte High School.

A Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters were called to the school around 11:20 p.m. Friday on an automatic fire alarm.

Crews arrived and started searching the building for the source of the fire and smelled smoke coming from the school auditorium.

Firefighters eventually located the source of the smoke was a smoldering plastic cleaning cart in a storage closet beneath a stairwell.

While the smoldering fire was quickly extinguished, smoke had spread throughout the auditorium, and the second and third floors of the building.

On Sunday night , the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District announced that classes were canceled Monday. It was not clear when classes would resume.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

