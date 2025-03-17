Mother, 2-year-old son critically injured in fire Monday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother and her 2-year-old son were critically injured Monday morning in a house fire in Independence.

Around 9:20 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to a fire at a single-family home in the area of E. 39th Street and Main Street. The caller told dispatchers people may have been trapped inside.

The first crews on the scene entered the structure to search for other victims. Additional firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Firefighters inside the home were able to pull the mother and her child out of a bedroom. They were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

