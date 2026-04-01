Mother files wrongful death lawsuit against Raytown police officer who shot, killed her son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cecelia Williams filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Jackson County Court against Raytown Police Officer Dallas Burnette in the November 2024 shooting death of her son in a convenience store parking lot.

The shooting outside the QuikTrip store at 8733 East 63rd St. in Raytown killed Kenneth Williams, 32, of Grandview.

Raytown police went to the store about 12:15 a.m. after a store security guard called dispatchers about an incident inside the store involving Burnette.

Burnette arrived at the store about midnight, parked his van outside the store, and went inside, according to the lawsuit.

He went inside the store and asked for a lighter. The store clerk told Burnette he would have to buy a lighter, and he told the clerk he didn't have enough money to pay for a lighter, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states Burnette and the store security guard talked about the lighter, and Burnette told the guard he had a bomb in his vehicle.

The guard told Burnette to leave the store. He backed out, but came back into the store, the lawsuit states.

The guard sprayed mace in Burnette's face, and he left the store.

Raytown police officers, including Officer Burnette, arrived at the store a short time later.

One officer parked behind Burnette's van, pulled his duty weapon, and walked around the parked van to make sure no one was inside, according to the lawsuit.

No one was found in the van.

Officers spoke to the store employee and the security guard, ordered the gas pumps turned off, and told customers to leave the store and the parking lot.

The officers waited inside and outside the store, and Burnette came back to the parking lot. The lawsuit states several officers ran toward Burnette after he used a key fob to unlock the van's doors.

The lawsuit claims Burnette shot Burnette several times before he opened the driver's door to the van.

"We believe the shooting was not justified since no one was in imminent danger, which is evidenced by the other officers’ decision not to fire,” Defense Attorney John Picerno, who is representing Ms. Wilson in the lawsuit, said in a statement to KSHB 41 News.

A medical examiner's report stated Burnette was hit by bullets up to seven times, including his back, chest, buttocks, right upper arm, left elbow, and right forearm.

"Decedent did not cause Defendant to reasonably believe that shooting Decedent was necessary to protect himself or others against death, serious injury, or a forcible felony," the lawsuit states.

A KSHB 41 News story published after the deadly incident stated the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Bomb and Arson Unit was called to the scene. They found "explosive material" in the van.

The Raytown Police Department provided a statement on the lawsuit, which reads below.

"We are aware of the litigation, and are unable to provide any additional information at this time. We remain committed to transparency and will share updates if and when it becomes appropriate to do so."

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