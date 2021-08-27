Mother hopes for updates in son's unsolved murder case on 3 year anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young man's family is still holding out hope that someone will come forward three years after he was killed.

Dante Wachtler was found shot and killed near 9th & Harrison on Aug. 19, 2018. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

He wasn't from Kansas City. He had been visiting a friend and was about to board a Greyhound bus back home to California. That bus station is just blocks from where he was killed.

His mother, Toni Priore, has spoken with KSHB 41 News every year since, hoping detectives will find new leads and that the person responsible will come forward.

"I'm just hoping that person, that it gnaws at them because a family doesn't have answers, and that's not fair to us," Priore said. "I mean, that person already took my son away from us. My family is now incomplete and always will be, and why should we have to continue to suffer?"

The Kansas City Police Department released a picture of a gold or silver car seen driving away from the area but said there is no other new information to provide.

Priore said she hasn't heard much from detectives since her son's death.

"That the car had paper plates so they weren't able to track it through the cameras. And they think it was just a random act. That's it," Priore said.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Wachtler's death.

Priore believes people other than the killer know what happened and urges them to come forward as well.

"I know people are thinking you can't rat out your friends, your family. Yeah, you can, 'cause they did something wrong and you know it's wrong, so why are you waiting?" Priore said. "Why are you not coming forward? We need help. We need you to help. Please help us."

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .