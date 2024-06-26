Mother, son sentenced to federal prison in 2023 Father's Day shooting at Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother and son will spend 10 years in federal prison for shooting at people on Father's Day 2023 in a crowded Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kippie House, 54, and her son, Darryel Pennington, 32, pleaded guilty in federal court in KCMO to felon in possession of a firearm, according news release from the United States Attorney's Office in Kansas City, Missouri.

A surveillance video revealed House arrived at a part of the park crowded with people enjoying Father's Day.

She parked her car, got out carrying a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber handgun with a laser, according to the news release.

A member of her ex-boyfriend's family confronted House.

House and the woman argued and House began shooting at the woman, according to the news release.

The intended victim went to her car, grabbed a gun and the two women shot at each other as they moved around outside the woman's vehicle.

House left the park, picked up her son and the two came back to the park in a car.

Pennington shot from the car at his mother's ex-boyfriend.

People shot back at Penning and a bullet hit him in a leg, according to the news release.

His mother drove to a nearby hospital to get treatment for her son.

Police officers found Pennington in the front seat of the car.

They also found the guns used in the shooting by House and Pennington.

