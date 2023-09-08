Motorcycle operator critically hurt in Thursday wreck in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle operator was critically hurt in a crash Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue on a crash involving a Volkswagen SUV and a motorcycle.

The preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was traveling east on Hardesty and turning north when it was involved in a crash with the motorcycle.

Paramedics transported the motorcycle operator to an area hospital with critical injuries.

