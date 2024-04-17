Watch Now
Motorcycle operator, passenger seriously injured in collision on Ward Parkway

Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 17, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to an injury crash around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near 72nd Street and Ward Parkway.

Police said a white Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on 72nd and a purple Yamaha V-Star motorcycle was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway.

When the Ford entered the intersection from a stop sign, it was struck by the motorcycle on Ward Parkway.

In the collision, the motorcycle operator, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected, per police.

The motorcycle operator was taken to an area hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The passenger of the motorcycle, who police specified was a juvenile, was wearing a helmet and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the injuries sustained by the Ford driver were non-life-threatening, and the passenger of the Ford was uninjured.

All injured parties are in stable condition, per KCPD.

Investigation into the collision is ongoing.


