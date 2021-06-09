Motorcyclist critically hurt in Overland Park hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically hurt Wednesday morning in an Overland Park hit-and-run crash.

Overland Park police say the motorcyclist was riding northbound on Foster Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle entering the roadway near 95th Street.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike.

Police located the driver of the vehicle later near 103rd Street and Metcalf. That driver is now in custody.

—

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .