Motorcyclist critically injured, 2 others hospitalized after crash on US 169 Highway in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcylist was critically injured when it collided with a Ford Escape on Thursday evening on U.S. 169 Highway and Barry Road in the Northland.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was driving south on U.S. 169 at a high rate of speed, according to a KCPD crash report.

Just south of Barry Road, the motorcyclist hit the back of the Escape that was also heading south on U.S. 169.

The impact caused the Escape to veer off of the highway and into a grass median. The Escape continued across Thomas Meyers Drive, through trees and through an iron fence.

Eventually, the Escape came to stop after becoming stuck on a concrete retaining wall next to an apartment building.

The motorcylist was transported to an area hospital and is in "very critical condition," according to KCPD.

Two people in the Escape were hospitalized with injuries considered to not be life-threatening.

