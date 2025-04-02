Motorcyclist critically injured in Tuesday night crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday night in a crash near E. 63rd Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say around 7:45 p.m., a motorcyclist was speeding northbound on Troost near Meyer Boulevard when it was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on Meyer.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not stop after the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

