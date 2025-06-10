Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after striking semi, getting run over in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Monday night at the intersection of Gardner and Bellefontaine in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to the scene of the accident around 8:30 p.m.

The investigation revealed a motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Gardner as a blue Peterbilt semi was making a left turn from northbound Bellefontaine onto westbound Gardner.

As the truck was turning, the motorcyclist ran into the side of the tractor-trailer. The impact sent the operator and the vehicle under the semi, where the motorcyclist was run over.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

