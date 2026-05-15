Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crashing into USPS trailer May 12 in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist who crashed into the back of a USPS semi-trailer on May 12 has died from his injuries.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday , the operator of a multi-colored Kawasaki motorcycle was heading east on Truman Road, approaching Lister Avenue.

Ahead of the motorcycle, a United States Postal Service International semi-truck was stopped in traffic on Truman Road just west of Lister when the motorcyclist struck the rear of the trailer.

The operator was ejected from the motorcycle. First responders arrived and transported the operator to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist died from his injuries on Thursday afternoon.

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