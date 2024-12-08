Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle collision near 18th, Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died Saturday in a two-vehicle collision near 18th and Broadway, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the area on a collision involving a red Yamaha R1 motorcycle and a white GMC van.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Broadway from 17th “at a high rate of speed.”

Just before 18th, as the GMC was pulling out of a parking lot, the motorcycle struck the GMC on the driver’s side.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the GMC sustained minor injuries.

