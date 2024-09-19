Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died Wednesday night in a high-speed crash at East 99th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the accident happened at 5:37 p.m. when a red Ford F-150 pickup truck turned left from northbound Blue Ridge Boulevard onto westbound East 99th Street.

A black Honda CBR motorcycle was going south on Blue Ridge Boulevard at what police described as a very high rate of speed.

The motorcycle slammed into the truck and the motorcyclist was thrown off.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the accident scene.

Police said the driver and four juveniles in the pickup truck were not injured. This was the 70th traffic death compared to 65 traffic deaths at this time last year.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.